Volunteers stationed at Labadie Toyota and Labadie GMC in Bay City wrapped presents to raise money for the Bay-Arenac Community High School.
“It’s always amazing that the community always has wrapped their arms around us,” Bay-Arenac Community High School Superintendent Chanda Swartz said. “We have several businesses who believe in our vision and mission, and support us continually.”
Swartz and her staff serve an at-risk student population at the alternative high school.
“I have a significant homeless population,” Swartz said. “This is, these are students who sometimes are homeless with their family and sometimes are 17, 18, 19-years-old and are homeless by themselves, couch surfing.”
Even though they might be on the nice list, her nearly 200 kids' needs go beyond what your typical school offers.
“It’s not something typically that school normally provides in their normal budget and so we do things like this to make sure that our students can receive everything they need so they can be in school,” Swartz said.
The school gets state funding but because it’s a charter school and it can’t get mileages, so fundraisers like this are crucial.
“If I can buy a pair of gloves, if I can buy somebody boots who needs to work outside, if I can buy a kid a winter coat, then that’s success,” Swartz said.
The fundraiser included donated gift baskets to be raffled off as well.
“Every time that we ask, we have students who have needs and I’m like, ‘boy I don’t know how we’re going to do that.’ One hundred percent of the time that need is met. If it’s not within hours, it’s within days,” Swartz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.