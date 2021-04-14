Residents with criminal records can receive help with expunging eligible convictions under a new investment in the Clean Slate Pilot program.
It's all part of an effort to aid these residents with finding full-time, self-sufficient employment. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity awarded $4 million to the effort.
"My goal since day one of taking office has been to build fundamental reforms to make our communities safer and improve the people's outcomes going through our criminal justice system. The bipartisan Clean Slate legislation fundamentally changed Michigan's criminal history expungement laws, for the better," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said. "The Clean Slate Pilot program offers a stop-gap for expungement services until the Clean Slate law goes into effect in 2022. We're excited to get to work. Soon Michiganders will be able to feel the real changes that will come about from this program."
Returning residents can get an order setting aside their conviction and legally state on any school or job application they have never been arrested or convicted of that specific crime. Residents can also state they have not been convicted of that crime on applications for employment, housing, or public benefits.
“Before this legislation and this pilot program, there were many barriers in place for returning citizens,” LEO Director Susan Corbin said. “These barriers to seeking criminal record expungement include a lack of information, time constraints, cost of retaining a private attorney and fear of the criminal justice system. With the Clean Slate Pilot program, Michigan Works! Agencies will help these citizens overcome many of these barriers and guide them on a path to success.”
The funding will be awarded to all Michigan Works! Agencies throughout the state to provide local efforts.
“Before this legislation, just under 7% of eligible individuals pursued an expungement,” said Shamar Herron, executive director of Michigan Works! Southeast. “We know how important equitable access to expungements are for job seekers. According to a University of Michigan Study, after having a record expunged, job seekers obtained employment at an increase of 11% and their income rose by 25% in two years. Michigan Works! Agencies and the Clean Slate Pilot program will help job seekers overcome many barriers and guide them on a path to success, while providing support to area businesses by increasing the number of available workers, adding to the talent pool.”
