Friends and family will gather to remember U.S. District Judge Barbara Hackett.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Dec. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m., with a scripture service at 7 p.m., at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Brighton.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at the church on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. with gathering starting at 9 a.m.
“Judge Hackett was a beautiful and strong woman,” said Chief U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood of the Eastern District of Michigan. “Being strong included being savvy and smart and yet ‘gentle-womanly.’ She was tough when necessary. The court will miss her spirit and drive. My thoughts go out to the family.”
Those who would like to send donations can be made to the Patrick and Barbara Scholarship at Mercy High School , Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit, or the University of Detroit School of Law.
To donate to the scholarship, head to the donation section at Mercy High School's website, select other under the designation section, and type in the Patrick and Barbara Hackett Scholarship in the designation box.
Checks for the scholarship can also be mailed to Mercy Advancement Office, 29300 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, MI 48336.
Hackett spent more than two decades on the federal bench in Detroit as a magistrate and district judge.
She was appointed in 1973 as a magistrate judge for the Eastern District of Michigan. The court says she was the first woman to hold that position.
Hackett left the court in 1984 but was appointed two years later by President Ronald Reagan to the U.S. District Court bench.
She transferred in 1997 to the U.S. Courthouse in Ann Arbor and retired in 2000 due to health reasons.
