Friends and family will gather to honor Kevin Bacon, the missing Swartz Creek man who was found dead inside a home in Shiawassee County, with a candlelight vigil.
Michigan State Police say the 25-year-old was found dead inside a home in the 700 block of W. Tyrrell Road in Bennington Township on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Prior to Bacon's body being found, he was last seen just after 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Family said he was on his way to meet a stranger from a dating app and never returned home.
Mark Latunski, 50, has been arrested for Bacon's murder. Latunski has been charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body.
Bacon's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 at Sharp Funeral Home in Swartz Creek.
The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the student parking lot of Swartz Creek High School.
