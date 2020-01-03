Friends and family gathered on Friday to say their final goodbyes to Kevin Bacon, the Swartz Creek man who was missing and then found murdered at a home in Shiawassee County.
A funeral service was held on Friday in Swartz Creek before Bacon was laid to rest during a somber ceremony.
“He was just so good, and he didn’t deserve this,” said Tiara Hill, Bacon’s friend.
Hill calls herself Bacon’s best friend.
Bacon, 25, was found dead on Dec. 28 inside Mark Latunski’s Bennington Township home. Bacon’s family said he was meeting someone through a dating app on Christmas Eve.
Latunski, 50, has been charged with open murder and mutilation of a body for his alleged role in Bacon’s death.
At this time, Michigan State Police do not believe Latunski is a serial killer.
“We cannot show he has killed anybody else,” MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.
Hill said she read a poem at Bacon’s funeral on Jan. 3 to honor him during the service.
“That was extremely hard to go up there and do, but it was something that I needed to do, and I really think that he would appreciate it,” Hill said.
Dozens of people went to the Sharp Funeral Home in Swartz Creek to say a final goodbye to Bacon.
Angela Boshaw, a high school classmate, was one of them.
“He was just always so friendly and nice to everyone he met. He always could put a smile on anyone’s face,” Boshaw said.
Boshaw believes the tragic loss of this young life has stung the community.
“You could tell just by looking in there that there’s so many people that even if they weren’t part of his every day life, they’re going to be affected by this,” Boshaw said.
Others in attendance, like Lerae Johnson, said there is a painful lesson to be learned here.
“It breaks my heart. I want everybody to just be more aware. Just know like everyone thinks this can’t happen in your community, but it can. It can happen to someone you know. And I just want it to bring awareness and really make people think twice about who you’re meeting and what you’re doing, and the information you give, all of that,” Johnson said.
While Latunski awaits his next court date, all those who knew and loved Bacon will continue to grieve.
“I think a lot of people are going to hurt for a long time. It’s going to be something that’s hard to get over,” Hill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.