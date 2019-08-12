A funeral home in Swartz Creek is now open after having to rebuild after a massive fire last year.
The fire broke out at the Sharp Funeral Home off of Miller Road in May 2018, leaving the building in shambles.
No one was injured in the fire, but the building was a total loss.
On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, Sharp Funeral Homes announced the new funeral home in Swartz Creek is now open.
The funeral home said they have visitations starting on Aug. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.