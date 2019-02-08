Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) Delivers Farewell Address At The National Press Club

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) speaks at the National Press Club, June 27, 2014 in Washington, DC. Rep. Dingell who is the longest serving member of Congress was Newsmaker Luncheon speaker talked about "When Congress Worked".

 (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

A funeral and a public memorial will be held next week to honor former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.

Dingell died Thursday at age 92 while with his wife at their home in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb. Dingell represented parts of southeast Michigan for nearly 60 years in Congress before retiring in 2014.

A public visitation will be held Monday at Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. A funeral will be held at a local church Tuesday.

His wife, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, says her husband will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. A funeral is also planned in Washington.

Tributes poured in following Dingell's death, including from former U.S. presidents, colleagues and some of his more than 250,000 Twitter followers.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags on state property to half-staff.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.