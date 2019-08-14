A funeral service is scheduled for a Mid-Michigan firefighter who died over the weekend.
Norman Edward Klenow, 78, with the East Tawas Fire Department, died on Aug. 10 after work.
Earlier in the day, Klenow responded to a vehicle crash where he reported he was not feeling well, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
Klenow returned to the fire station and went home.
Shortly before 8 p.m., Klenow was found in cardiac arrest. He was transported to the hospital where he passed away, the fire administration said.
Klenow's family will welcome friends for visitation on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home.
His family will also welcome friends at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday for visitation from 10 a.m. until the funeral at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.