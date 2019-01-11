The owners of a Mid-Michigan restaurant that was destroyed by a fire last July have said they will not re-open.
Furlo’s Pizza and Pasta owner, Bill Furlo, said in a post on Facebook that while he thought of re-opening after the fire, he now feels “a focus on my family is a better way to spend my time”.
Furlo’s, located outside of Midland on M-20, caught fire on July 30.
Bill Furlo said that the best guess from the Midland Fire Department and investigators is that it was an electric fire above the ceiling, but because of the severity, the exact cause may not be known.
No one was hurt in the fire, and the building was a total loss.
