The state wants to hear from you!
Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is deep in their map-drawing process, emphasizing a data-first approach.
"The shape of a district isn't one of our constitutional requirements. We have seven ranked criteria and that's what we're following. And if those ranked criteria and the data lead us to draw a district that is not a perfect rectangle or a perfect square, then that's where the data has driven us,” said Chairperson Rebecca Szetela.
The big issue for mid-Michigan is Midland, because it could end up in the same congressional district as Saginaw, Flint and Bay City.
That would mean an election between Republican Representative John Moolenaar and Democrat Dan Kildee.
"There's a big push from the people in Midland and Midland township to stay together. But there's also another faction up in Midland that thinks they should be part of the industrial complex in Bay City and Flint and so forth,” said Commissioner Douglas Clark. "The whole discussion around Midland Township and Midland being together is the watershed, and the problems that they're having with the watershed in that area. And the other point of view was keeping with the industrial base that Midland has with Bay City, Flint, and Saginaw."
There's a similar issue with state senate districts; Midland might be in the same one as Bay City and Saginaw.
"So, we've got a map that integrates the city of Midland, not the township, with Bay City. And we've got another that incorporates Midland with the county. And we're gonna get public feedback on that again, in the second round of hearings,” Clark said.
In the end, it will come down to getting some Republican, Democrat, and independent commissioners all on board with one map.
The commission plans on having finalized districts by December 30th.
