Essential workers haver played a pivotal role on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.
Over the summer, the state launched the “Future for Frontliners” program, which offers a tuition-free path to higher education for those workers.
About 85,000 people have already applied for the program.
“Within a matter of about three weeks I believe, we lost about 15 people,” said Kristy Spakowski, licensed practical nurse.
Spakowski has experienced the toll of COVID-19 firsthand. She worked at a local rehab facility.
She said she didn’t see her children for 12 weeks to avoid exposing them to the virus.
The state thanked her for her sacrifice. Earlier this year, she received the Future for Frontliners scholarship.
“I was just so grateful for the opportunity to be able to do something like this,” Spakowski said.
Futures for Frontliners is a state program that paves the way for essential workers who don’t have college degrees to chase their dreams.
“The Futures for Frontliners program, in concept, was just one way that we can say thank you to those frontline workers that made sure we had groceries on our table and put themselves in harms way early in the pandemic,” said Kerry Spakowski, with the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “It’s a huge opportunity that I hope everyone that was a frontline worker takes advantage of and applies for those who do not have degrees. And what that can mean to a family is incredible.”
As for Spakowski, she will begin classes at Delta College with plans to earn an associate degree is nursing. She said she is looking forward to a brighter future for her family. And she wants others to experience that too.
“I would encourage anybody to look into it if it’s something they want to do because there’s not a better time than right now,” Spakowski said.
An estimated 625,000 Michigan workers are eligible for the program. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.
