Local leaders will hold a public meeting Tuesday, Dec. 11, about the future of two major bridges.
Several options are on the table for Independence Bridge and Liberty Bridge in Bay City. Both bridges need serious repairs.
OHM Advisors is a firm that studied the condition of the bridges. It said no matter what the city does, it will come with a big price tag.
The first option is to maintain both bridges and complete all needed repairs. That will cost between $33.8 and $61.4 million.
The second option is to remove Liberty Bridge and maintain Independence Bridge. That will cost between $26.6 and $36 million.
The third option is to tear down Independence Bridge and keep the Liberty Bridge. The cost of that is between $32.2 and $50.4 million.
The fourth and fifth options involve demolishing one of the bridges after the other is completely reconstructed. It would cost $136.9 million to remove Independence Bridge and reconstruct Liberty Bridge. The opposite plan would cost $105.3 million.
If the city decides to demolish one of the bridges, the plan would reserve $5 million for other road improvements across the city.
The public meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in Bay City's City Hall.
According to a Facebook post by City Manager Dana Muscott, there are no plans for commissioners to make a decision at the meeting.
