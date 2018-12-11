Local leaders will hold a public meeting Tuesday, Dec. 11, about the future of two major bridges, and now a new offer is on the table.
Independence Bridge and Liberty Bridge in Bay City are both in need of serious repairs.
OHM Advisors is a firm that studied the condition of the bridges. It said no matter what the city does, it will come with a big price tag.
The first option is to maintain both bridges and complete all needed repairs. That will cost between $33.8 and $61.4 million.
The second option is to remove Liberty Bridge and maintain Independence Bridge. That will cost between $26.6 and $36 million.
The third option is to tear down Independence Bridge and keep the Liberty Bridge. The cost of that is between $32.2 and $50.4 million.
The fourth and fifth options involve demolishing one of the bridges after the other is completely reconstructed. It would cost $136.9 million to remove Independence Bridge and reconstruct Liberty Bridge. The opposite plan would cost $105.3 million.
If the city decides to demolish one of the bridges, the plan would reserve $5 million for other road improvements across the city.
The city also received another proposal from United Bridge Partners to take over both bridges. In a letter sent to the city on Dec. 7, the company offered to:
- Purchase both bridges for $1 million
- Rehabilitate Liberty Bridge
- Replace Independence Bridge with another bascule-style bridge
- Reimburse Bay City for repairs completed in the past year
- Keep both bridges open until the replacement for Independence Bridge is open to traffic
United Bridge Partners also proposed the following plan for implementing tolls:
- No tolls charged until the replacement for Independence Bridge is built, which is expected to take three years
- No tolls charged to Bay City residents until five years after Independence bridge is replaced
- No tolls charged to Bay City residents who earn below the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services poverty guidelines
- No tolls for city, school, or emergency vehicles
- No tolls during a state of emergency
The tentative proposed toll rate would be about fifty cents per crossing for Bay City residents. Unlimited crossings would be offered for about $15 per month.
The city did not accept a previous offer from United Bridge Partners, which would have involved replacing Independence Bridge with a taller structure similar to the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County.
City leaders have not said if the new proposal from United Bridge Partners will be discussed at tonight's meeting.
The public meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in Bay City's City Hall.
According to a Facebook post by City Manager Dana Muscott, there are no plans for commissioners to make a decision at the meeting.
Click here to see a letter posted on Commissioner Ed Clements Facebook page.
