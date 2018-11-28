Two major bridges in Bay City are in need of serious repairs and now city leaders are trying to figure out the best way to fix them.
Several options are on the table for the Independence and Liberty Bridge in Bay City, but they all come with a hefty price tag.
“Sometimes it’s rough. Sometimes it’s OK. But mainly it’s rough,” said Ryan Meyer, Bay City resident.
OHM Advisors is a firm that studied the condition of the bridges. It said no matter what the city does, it will come with a big price tag.
The first option is to maintain both bridges and complete all needed repairs. That will cost between $33.8 and $61.4 million.
“Keep both of them open because there’s a lot of traffic and there’s a lot of people from Bay City. Taking one down will actually cause mayhem,” Meyer said.
“Keep them both open. Knocking one down will just create gridlock. It’s already when one bridge goes up. It’s a traffic jam all over town. It’s ridiculous as it is,” said Peter Socha, Bay City resident.
The second option is to remove Liberty Bridge and maintain Independence Bridge. That will cost between $26.6 and $36 million.
The third option is to tear down Independence Bridge and keep the Liberty Bridge. The cost of that is between $32.2 and $50.4 million.
Bay City resident Cali Korte said she wouldn’t mind either option.
“It wouldn’t be such a terrible idea,” Korte said.
If the city decides to demolish one of the bridges, the plan would reserve $5 million for other road improvements across the city.
In the meantime, Meyer said he wants to see the bridges looked after properly until a decision is made.
“They should have someone coming out and checking them frequently. I go up and down the bridge every day and I don’t ever see anyone working on them or checking them,” Meyer said.
The city will hold a hearing on Dec. 11 to talk more about these options.
