Lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue to battle it out over border security as thousands of federal workers go unpaid.
On Thursday, Senate lawmakers voted on a Republican plan to end the shutdown, including $5.7 billion for the president’s border wall.
That measure failed. Then the chamber blocked a continuing resolution favored by Democrats.
Many local organizations who help people on federal assistance are wondering what will happen if the shutdown goes into February.
“People are worried and concerned,” said Jan Lampman, executive director of the ARC in Midland.
Lampman’s organization provides community-based services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Many of her clients get SNAP benefits from the federal government.
Food assistance for February was already issued to those receiving SNAP because of the government shutdown.
Lampman said she is wondering what will happen if the shutdown continues to drag on.
“Where will the March money come from? Will there be SNAP benefits? We don’t know the answer to that question and nor do the people we serve. So that’s causing a lot of stress and worry,” Lampman said.
She said there are other aspects of the shutdown that could affect her clients, some of which who live at the Greenhill Apartments in Midland. The complex was heavily damaged by fire in 2017.
“At this time, HUD is helping to pay the rent for folks that had been displaced from Greenhill. So if that money runs out, who is going to help,” Lampman said.
She said at this point she will explore all options to answer that question.
“We will definitely have to come together and try to figure it out,” Lampman said.
As for food benefits, Lampman said she is making sure her clients know where food banks are. The ARC of Midland also has a partnership with Hidden Harvest.
Lampman said every effort will be made to make sure no one goes hungry.
Meanwhile, she is holding out hope federal lawmakers will bring the shutdown to a close.
“They are all good people who want good things and would not want someone to be homeless and would not want someone to go hungry. And so I would like to think that they’re going to come together and figure this out,” Lampman said.
