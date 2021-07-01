Residents across mid-Michigan have been voicing their frustrations about delays in trash pickup by Republic Services and one local community could see the problem get even worse.
The Flint City Council failed to approve a contract extension with Republic by the deadline, but the trash hauler continued to pick up waste regardless.
“There are several on council, they decided they want to negotiate. And it’s not their job. And really, they passed a resolution that was invalid. Republic said 90 days or nothing and they passed a 30-day,” said Eva Worthing, councilmember.
Worthing said if this issue isn’t addressed immediately, it could be a stinky summer in Flint.
The city contract with Republic Services expired on Wednesday, June 30. A 90-day extension for $1.4 million was denied with council voting for a 30-day extension instead.
Worthing said this doesn’t give council enough time to work through bids.
Flint City Council President Kate Fields also thinks they should have approved the 90-day extension. She said some council members were apprehensive about a $290,000 fee that Republic was asking for because of the worker shortage and out-of-state recruitment costs. At this point, Fields said Republic is picking up trash out of good faith.
“But we don’t know if they’re going to agree to this other proposal that Galloway and crew had made. They may, they may not. We have no guarantee that we will have garbage pickup in the next 90 days,” Fields said.
