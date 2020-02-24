The future is unknown for accused killer Mark Latunski.
“The opinion was that he was incompetent to stand trial at this time,” Shiawassee County Public Defender Douglas Corwin said.
That's from a report by the State Center for Forensic Psychiatry.
Latunski has been in jail since his arrest in December in the Christmas Eve murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon in Shiawassee County.
Corwin says the exam is standardized.
“It’s a combo of the test, interviewing him and evaluating his responses, and looking at any prior history,” Corwin said.
A hearing later this week will determine whether Latunski goes to trial.
Corwin says he's never seen a judge go against the recommendations of a report.
“Typically, he would find him incompetent to stand trial,” he said.
If the judge says he’s not competent then what comes next?
“The sheriff’s department would then transfer him for treatment to Ann Arbor which is a lockdown facility,” Corwin said. “I don’t want the public to be scared. He would stay there and periodically review his case. If he does regain competency [they would] send a report back here to us and he goes back to jail. We'd have a hearing finding him competent for trial.”
He says how long this process plays out depends solely on the suspect's mental state.
“At this time, it just puts everything on hold,” he said.
The official hearing for Lutenski is Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
