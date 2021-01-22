With Joe Biden being inaugurated into office, one local restaurant is reminiscing about a 2010 visit from then-Vice President Biden and the move to name a specialty dish after him.
“People still come in and say, 'I’d like the Biden special,'” said server Autumn Dembinski.
The “Biden Special'' is Fuzzy's Restaurant signature cinnamon French toast dish.
The restaurant named it after Biden after he was served that dish.
“A vice president at that time and now president, it was neat," Dembinski added. "It was nice. You don’t get to do that often. And we didn’t even know until that day that he was coming here.”
Dembinski is a server at Fuzzy’s and was working the day Joe Biden showed up.
He was visiting local establishments during a visit to Mid-Michigan.
She recalled it as being an exciting day, no matter the political affiliation.
“It was awesome, it was amazing,” Dembinski said. “Very kind man, very nice man.”
The picture of Joe Biden eating at Fuzzy’s has gained more attraction since his inauguration, popping up on social media.
You can also find the picture and personal letter from Biden himself, on the walls inside Fuzzy’s.
“We’re happy to have anyone in the establishment, all politicals set aside, we welcome everybody,” Dembinski said.
It’s welcome publicity for the restaurant, and they’ve committed to keeping politics out of it.
Reminiscing about Biden’s visit, the picture is vastly different than what you might see at restaurants right now.
It’s a reminder that restaurants are still struggling. Take-out at Fuzzy’s is hit or miss, according to Dembinski.
That’s not stopping the popular establishment from dishing out more plates of the “Biden Special” among other delicious foods.
“We’re thankful for all the patrons that do come in and still keep her going. We have a lot of catering, we appreciate everybody,” Dembinski said.
They hope to welcome back regular and new customers alike inside their restaurant on Feb. 1.
