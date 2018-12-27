Police are investigating what caused a deadly rollover crash on I-69.
Clayton Township Police said it happened Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 26.
Officers responded to a report of a rollover accident on eastbound I-69, east of Sheridan Road.
Police said a Chrysler Pontiac van rolled on the south side of the highway.
The vehicle did not make contact with any other vehicle on the road.
The lone occupant, a 60-year-old man from the Gaines area, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said he was not wearing his seat belt. Alcohol and drugs were not factors.
At this time police do not know what caused this crash.
