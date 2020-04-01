March Madness may be canceled on the basketball court, but beginning Thursday, there’s an important tournament starting across the nation. The gamers versus cancer bracket challenge.
“We say gamers but in reality, it’s live stream fundraising,” said Jeff Montegut, senior consultant for Virtual Community Development. “So, anybody on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, Facebook live, if they have a live stream, they’re able to fundraise for the American Cancer Society by linking their livestream to our “fundraising platform then you just ask your viewers for donations.”
Despite campuses being shut down across the nation, Montegut says nearly 40 schools are taking part, with schools matched up in pairs for the opening round.
They’ll spend two weeks livestreaming competitive games at home.
The schools that raise more money will advance to the next round until a champion is crowned.
The winner could come from the vocal area as Central Michigan’s e-sports team is participating.
“It’s a challenge for everyone during this COVID--19 pandemic,” said Katherine Ranzenberger, CMU e-sports head coach and advisor. “For my students to be able to come together and work with each other to raise money, it’s an amazing feeling to watch them.”
The event starts on April 2 and goes into May.
The goal is to raise $40,000.
