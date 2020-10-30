Horse racing fans in Mid-Michigan will have to continue to wait for races to return to the area.
The Michigan Gaming Control Board denied AmRace & Sports LLC's 20221 applications for Sports Creek Raceway near Flint.
The application for race meeting and simulcast permits "did not comply with Michigan statutory licensing requirements," the gaming control board said.
"Following review of the application and its contents, the agency determined it was incomplete and lacked necessary and required supporting information," the board said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.