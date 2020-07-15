The Hampton Township Public Safety Department responded to a fire on the 400 block of W. Hampton Road for a garage fire on July 15.
Officials responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. to see a detached garage fully engulfed.
Fire officials say they took a defensive attack in an attempt to extinguish the fire.
There were explosions inside believed to be caused by racing fuel and nitrous oxide the owner stored in the garage.
The building collapsed after approximately 17 minutes, according to officials.
No personnel were hurt during the incident.
The incident is currently under investigation.
