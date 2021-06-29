The Saginaw Fire Department responded to a garage fire.
According to Saginaw County Central Dispatch, it started in the 3200 block of Roberts Street.
It was first reported around 2:30am Tuesday morning.
The fire damaged three homes and three vehicles in the area. The garage is a total loss.
The fire chief tells TV an MMR driver smelled the smoke and woke up the home owners.
No one was injured. No word yet on a cause.
