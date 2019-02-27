On the night before trash day, several pickers drive around finding treasures on the side of the road.
If you see someone setting out old appliances or furniture on the curb, you may want to think twice before picking it up without asking.
In Mid-Michigan, some municipalities have laws against garbage pick-up by anyone other than city workers.
For example, in Midland it is illegal to take recyclables from curbside containers. In the event of an emergency, the city can even make the removal of all curbside materials illegal when it may impact public safety.
In other cities, such as Saginaw, those same rules don’t apply.
“Saginaw does not require you to have a scrapper’s permit. So as long as you are in an area where it’s acceptable to collect those items than it’s fine,” said David Rifkin, president and CEO of Rifkin Scrap Iron and Metal.
Rifkin said the city of Saginaw approaches trash scavenging differently.
He said other cities may have a different point of view because of how they use recyclables.
“There might be a conflict that they don’t want people to take the metals that may be in the recycling stream. That helps supplement the income to do that service,” Rifkin said.
As a result, he advises scavengers to check their city ordinances before picking up someone else’s trash.
Rifkin said if you are trying to leave your appliances out on the curb, make sure you put a sign on them letting people know whether they can take them or not.
“So that somebody doesn’t mistakenly take an item that is still usable. Best case is that if it is something that you are going to do, like I said, just put it out in front. Put a sign on it, free or recycling or whatever,” Rifkin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.