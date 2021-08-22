Garber Courts in Saginaw are getting some major improvements with the help of area businesses and organizations.
To say Pharrington Douglass is excited would be an understatement.
"And then, to see the extension from here out to Ezra Rust, it's like oh my goodness. This is incredible!" Douglass said.
Douglass is happy about Saginaw's Garber Courts' massive facelift.
"And then today, they're actually putting paint down, and it's like it's happening! It's happening!" Douglass said.
Douglass is the founder and CEO of Urban Racquet Sports Foundation. They fundraised millions of dollars for the courts' makeover.
"The courts were in real bad shape, I mean, there holes that were, we had bird baths, we had, the courts were, because of the weather, they would expand and contract, you could, you could twist your ankle by getting your foot caught in one of the holes," Douglass said.
The foundation planned on just eight tennis courts, but after help from local organizations and the city, they decided to add eight pickle ball courts and a building with a classroom, restroom, office, and pro shop.
The foundation wants to eventually host local, state, and national events and tournaments.
It's personal for Douglass because he played on these same courts’ years ago.
"To think back, as kids, to play here as kids, who woulda thunk at some point you would be instrumental in helping rebuild this facility?" Douglass said.
He said the foundation wants to be a ministry to kids, especially inner-city children.
"We wanna do something that's going to expand the horizon and not only through tennis but through relationships and through others caring and giving," Douglass said.
The grand opening was scheduled for the end of September, but delivery delays are pushing that to next spring.
