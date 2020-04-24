Spring is a critical time for the gardening industry.
Greenhouse and garden centers across the state have been pleading with the governor for weeks to be able open and operate in a safe, socially-distant manner.
“While we are very, very happy the announcement was made, it was a bit of a surprise to us," Jim Begick
Begick is the president of Begick Nursery and Garden Center. Earlier today Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed businesses like his to reopen.
While Begick says he's glad to be back in business, he wishes Whitmer would've done one thing.
"We were making plans for May 1st, and all of a sudden we have today. And that's five minutes notice instead of five days’ notice, big difference," he said.
So, a little more of a heads up would've been appreciated.
Begick says the phone has been ringing off the hook since Whitmer's announcement.
"We are going to be scrambling to make sure that we are open for business tomorrow. And we'll be open for business on Sunday as well," he said.
Begick says it's been a rough six weeks for the bottom line. But now, with Whitmer's actions, things are looking up. And Begick says he's eager to help customers find what they need as warmer weather approaches.
"You've got plenty of time to start planting your garden,” he said. “We've got the seeds available now. We've got grass seed available now. All the interior of the store is ready, all the home furnishings and accents, they'll be plenty to look at and plenty to have fun with. And we'll be welcoming you with open arms."
