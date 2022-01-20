A furniture store new to mid-Michigan is opening in the former longtime home of Art Van in Saginaw County.
The grand opening of Gardner White is the third furniture store to fill the 75,000 square foot building on Tittabawassee Road after the closures of its previous longtime occupant Art Van and later Loves Furniture.
Rachel Stewart is Gardner White's president.
"We're really excited to be a member of the Saginaw community and of mid-Michigan, and really excited to be here for a long time," Stewart said.
Stewart said it has been family owned and operated for the past 108 years.
Even though this isn't the first furniture store to take up this space, Stewart said they have a plan to stick around for the long term.
"You learn from everything that's happened before and just try to keep on improving. If anything, we really believe in stability and we really believe in investing in the team and investing in the communities we serve to be long term partners here," Stewart said.
Investing in the community is something they started Thursday night by awarding the Great Lakes Bay Region Junior League with a $2,500 check.
Danielle Thurman, the group's acting president said the money goes a long way for the women's training organization.
"It was really eye opening to know that someone can google us and recognize how much we are doing in the community," Thurman said. "Sending women to training opportunities, travel costs, even just speakers cost a lot of money. And these are women that are going to go out into the community one day and serve on boards and serve really important leadership positions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.