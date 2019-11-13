Garth Brooks

Artist of the decade award winner Garth Brooks performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Garth Brooks is coming to Ford Field!

The country artist will perform on Feb 22 for the first time ever at the Detroit stadium.

Brooks is a 12-time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year and has sold more than 148 million records.

He’ll perform on the 22nd at 7 p.m. in his only Michigan stadium date.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. there is an eight-ticket limit.

Get yours buy going to:

1) www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

3) The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

