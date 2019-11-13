Garth Brooks is coming to Ford Field!
The country artist will perform on Feb 22 for the first time ever at the Detroit stadium.
Brooks is a 12-time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year and has sold more than 148 million records.
He’ll perform on the 22nd at 7 p.m. in his only Michigan stadium date.
Tickets go on sale on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. there is an eight-ticket limit.
Get yours buy going to:
1) www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
3) The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device
