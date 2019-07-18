An area of Bay City was closed because of a gas leak on Thursday, but the area has since been cleared.
Bay County Central Dispatch said a gas leak was reported in the Davidson Building downtown.
Washington Street between Center Avenue and Third Street was closed for a short period of time, Central Dispatch said.
