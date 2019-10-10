Consumers Energy crews are on the scene of a gas leak on Huron Road, at Cody Estey Road in Pinconning Township.
It was paged out by Bay County Central Dispatch at about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Central dispatch said the north and southbound lanes of traffic in the area have been closed.
Drivers may want to avoid the area.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.