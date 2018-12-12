A gas meter caused trouble for firefighters responding to a house fire in Bridgeport Township.
Multiple departments responded to the blaze just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12.
It happened on the 3400 block of Creekwood.
Firefighters disconnected power to the home, but the gas meter caught fire. Crews doused the meter with water while waiting for Consumers Energy to shut off the gas line.
A house next door was also damaged in the fire.
Investigators do not believe anyone was inside either home.
