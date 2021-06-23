According to GasBuddy.com, many drivers will see prices remain above $3 per gallon for Independence Day weekend.
The national average for July 4th is expected to be $3.11 per gallon, which is 43% or 93 cents more than last year’s Covid-induced price of $2.28.
According to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey in May, 46% of Americans’ summer plans were affected by high gas prices, which have been steadily increasing.
Prior to the upcoming holiday weekend, Americans say gas prices spike in early March, and again in mid-May due to increasing demand and the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
“With the economic recovery from Covid continuing, gasoline demand has been very strong. Amidst lower oil production as oil companies struggle to raise output, gas prices have been higher this summer than in the past few years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, once market forces begin to balance, I expect prices to moderate this fall and over time, oil production will again rise, helping bring gas prices down to earth as soon as this fall, but the road may remain bumpy until the pandemic is behind us.”
GasBuddy’s survey also found 74% of those planning to take a road trip will be taking at least two, further increasing the demand for gasoline.
With Covid recovery continuing this summer, oil prices are likely to remain elevated, staying $3 per gallon for most of the summer.
Labor Day is poised to feature $3+ prices as well.
