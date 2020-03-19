Did you ever think you’d see the day?
GasBuddy is reporting the first station in the nation to return to 99 cent per gallon gas. The company said that at 6:20 a.m. CT, a BP station in London, Kentucky lowered its price to 99 cents per gallon.
"Absolutely amazing to see how quickly prices have fallen, and the return of something few Americans have seen since the early 2000s," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "We're in uncharted waters due to demand plummeting in light of the coronavirus situation, and yesterday oil prices fell to their lowest level since 2002 in a sign of the deep distress our economy is facing."
In Mid-Michigan we’re seeing prices anywhere from $1.69 to $1.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
