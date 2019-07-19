State health officials are reporting many cases of a gastrointestinal illness in southwestern Michigan.
Cyclosporiasis is caused by a parasite and is linked to contaminated food or water. It can cause diarrhea, nausea and fatigue, symptoms that can last for weeks if left untreated.
At least eight cases have been confirmed and 14 more cases are being investigated. Taste restaurant in South Haven says it has removed all produce from a supplier.
Tim Slawinski of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says contamination often occurs before food arrives at a restaurant or distribution center. The state health department says the illness can be effectively treated with antibiotics.
