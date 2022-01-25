A well-known mid-Michigan hotel is taking catering services off the menu.
For months, the hotel at the Gateway Center has been struggling to get by after losing its franchise branding and forcing management to get creative to survive.
"This has been a painstaking decision on to close the catering side. So that's what I want to make sure to clarify, the hotel is not closed. I have no plans to close it," said owner Terry Riddle.
No more catering at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center for at least a couple of months. Before this week's decision, Gateway had been the largest banquet facility in Genesee County.
"You need a lot of kitchen staff, you need a lot of banquet servers, and staff, and bartenders, and things, and quite frankly we don't have that staff," Riddle said.
In December, Riddle was at odds with the Intercontinental Hotels Group. Riddle said he owed IHG $100,000 in franchise fees.
Riddle had tried to work this issue out with little success. That is when he found out the Holiday Inn Gateway in Flint is no longer part of IHG.
Now, efforts are underway to operate under a new brand.
"We are certainly headed down a road of one that would allow us to be independently named yet carry the flag of the brand. And that would be the best path for us," Riddle said.
Riddle is adamant that his hotel will remain open, and catering will return. He is hoping the same can be said about his customers.
"This has been devastating to our entire staff. A lot of us have been involved with this hotel for 20 plus years, and our community for twenty plus years, and these are our customers for many years. And so, it really hurts us all that we had to make this decision, but it was in both of our best interest," Riddle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.