A Mid-Michigan man was arrested for criminal sexual conduct following an investigation by the Michigan State Police.
Gaylord troopers made an arrest after investigating sexual assault allegations reported in January.
The investigation began when a 15-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by a relative’s boyfriend when she was about 11-years-old.
After completing the investigation, the case was sent to Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
The prosecutor’s office issued a felony warrant for 58-year-old Gregory Lynd, of Gaylord.
He was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was also charged as a habitual offender, according to police.
Troopers arrested Lynd on Jan. 29.
He was arraigned in the 87th District Court on Jan. 31 and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
The case awaits further court hearings.
