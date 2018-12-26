Michigan State Police said a suspect is charged after a man returned home to find several items were stolen.
Troopers were called to a home in Bagley Township on Oct. 31.
The homeowner said he was away for several weeks and when returned home he found several items missing.
MSP said their investigation connected the evidence to a 36-year-old Gaylord man, Johnathan Wenner, and a 14-year-old.
Wenner was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 20 and was lodged in the Otsego County Jail.
He's charged with home invasion in the second degree and larceny in a building with his bond set at $200,000.
The 14-year-old has been referred to the probate court.
Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post at (989) 732-2778.
