A Gaylord woman has been charged with filing a false report of a crime.
State police say Anastasia Durrenberg,19, reported that her ATM card had been fraudulently used on March 11th.
Durrenberg accused a 39-year-old woman of committing the fraud, and claimed she had never given the woman permission to use her card.
Troopers investigated and checked video from the cash machines.
They determined that Durrenberg had falsely accused the other woman.
Durrenberg was formally charged yesterday in Otsego County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.