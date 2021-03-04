Bishop International Airport Authority and the Genesee County Health Department have partnered to offer a permanent COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination location.
“As part of the transportation network that connects our region to the world, and as community partner, we couldn’t be more pleased to be a part of the process to vaccinate our community against COVID-19,” Airport Director, Nino Sapone said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available to residents who are eligible through the MDHHS prioritization guidelines by appointment only. People can call the GCHD to setup a vaccine at 810-424-4443.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.