The Genesee County Health Department announced Wednesday everyone five years and older in any Genesee County school should wear a face covering while indoors.
The county health department recommends children ages two through four wear masks with close supervision.
According to the Genesee County Health Officer, Pamela Hackert, only 46.2-percent of county residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated. 246,000 residents are not vaccinated and of those 190,000 are eligible to get the shot.
