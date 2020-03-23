There are 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Genesee County.
According to Sheriff Chris Swanson, nine of those cases were hospitalized.
Genesee County announced its first four confirmed cases on Friday, March 20. There has been a double-digit leap since the weekend.
Swanson, the Genesee County Health Department, and local pastors are urging people to follow Governor Whitmer’s order and stay inside.
“If you do your part, and I do my part, then we can end this sooner. But if people try to interpret it or try to go around it or skirt what the governor’s asking, then we’re all in for a long haul,” Swanson said. “It’s time to have as an emergency management coordinator to go into your communities and families and say we’re going to take a break. Take a camping trip. We’re going to just stay in, stay safe.”
Swanson said they went through the jails to make sure everyone was cared for.
The Community Care Task Force has made more than 300 requests for service.
Local commissioners are reminding residents that they aren’t doing any foreclosures until the end of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.