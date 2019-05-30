General Motors Headquarters
Source: Stock image

General Motors says it will invest $24 million at its Fort Wayne, Indiana Assembly plant to boost production of full-size trucks.

GM says upgrades being completed this summer will allow the plant to increase production of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, especially the crew cab models with two rows of seats.

The company says combined sales of the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 crew cab pickups were up 20 percent in the first quarter of 2019 compared to last year.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.