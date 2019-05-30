General Motors says it will invest $24 million at its Fort Wayne, Indiana Assembly plant to boost production of full-size trucks.
GM says upgrades being completed this summer will allow the plant to increase production of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, especially the crew cab models with two rows of seats.
The company says combined sales of the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 crew cab pickups were up 20 percent in the first quarter of 2019 compared to last year.
