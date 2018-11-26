GENERIC: GM

General Motors plans to announce the closure of its plant in Oshawa, Ontario today.

About 2,500 jobs will be lost.

An official says it's part of GM's move to focus on hybrid vehicles.

The Oshawa assembly plant opened in 1953.

It produces the Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Impala, Chevrolet Silverado, and the GMC Sierra.

