Santa's Workshop in the Upper Peninsula will be rebuilt after a devastating fire, thanks to the generosity of the public, especially a former Ishpeming resident with warm childhood memories.
The Mining Journal reports that Tim Easterwood of suburban Detroit is giving $15,000 to rebuild the small structure. He hopes the community's response might turn the unknown arsonist "in the right direction."
Authorities say a fire last weekend probably was intentionally set. The workshop has been open in Ishpeming on weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas, giving families a place to visit Santa Claus. Holiday decorations stored inside the building were also destroyed.
High school and college students will rebuild the workshop and trailer. Brett Anttila, a longtime workshop volunteer, says "it's going to be bigger and better."
