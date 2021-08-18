A family feud in a mid-Michigan has two neighbors, once sisters-in-law, going to extremes over what the sheriff says is small piece of property.
A dispute between neighbors escalated. On video shows one dumping yard waste in the other’s driveway while telling the other to call the police.
“First call for service came in around 12:46,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. “About 1:25 we were called back to the same residence.”
It turns out the woman dumping the waste is Genesee County 911 Director Spring Tremaine and the neighbor is her ex-sister-in-law Cathy Tremaine who recently divorced Spring’s brother.
Jennifer Tremaine said her brother and Cathy were married for 23 years.
“She only became my ex-sister-in-law in the last few weeks,” Jennifer Tremaine said.
Now that they are divorced, she said the Fenton Township property across the street has led to this ongoing dispute claiming her sister Spring is the trustee of the lot.
“She's legally obligated to protect the property which is what she was doing,” Jennifer Tremaine said.
Jennifer Tremaine said what the video doesn't show is what led up to this moment and it only shows one side of the story.
“She watched Cathy Tremaine take the debris over there and so then she went and took the same debris back within five minutes,” Jennifer Tremaine said.
Spring Tremaine was not arrested but was charged with disorderly conduct. A court date has not been set.
“Obviously being a 911 director, she oversees the calls that our officers respond to and her officers dispatch,” Swanson said.
The family will be heading to court on Monday to resolve the property dispute.
