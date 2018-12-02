A local animal shelter emptied its facility and found homes for their four-legged friends.
The Genesee County Animal Control invited future pet owners for discounted adoptions.
All cats and dogs that were fixed and vaccinated were only $20.
This is the third year for the event hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation but the first of the season.
“This is our third year participating, this is however the first winter even the holiday hope event so this is the first Christmas even the Bissell Foundation is putting on it’s very interesting. The turnout and so far, it’s been great,” said Danielle Macko, a volunteer event coordinator.
The Bissell Foundation is a national organization with a goal of reducing the number of animals in shelters and rescues.
