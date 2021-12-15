The Genesee County Board of Commissioners have purchased the University Tower building in Flint from the University of Michigan.
A $10 million grant from the CS Mott Foundation paid for the University Tower. Genesee County purchased it from the University of Michigan for $8.5 million and it is going to consolidate several departments, like the county administration building and the health department, into one building.
Renovations are expected to start on the 10-story building in the new year. When they are completed, more than 350 employees will work within the tower. Genesee County Comissioner Mark Young said this move will end up saving the county $2.5 million dollars annually in capital and operational costs.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said it is also a good thing for the city of Flint.
"When we look at vacant land space inside of our city, we have to really focus on how to repurpose it for public use. The county, the board of commissioners are here today, Chancellor Dutta here today as well, and they made the decision to move forward, to move our county forward, our local government forward, and not evacuate from the city of Flint," Neeley said.
The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved the sale on Dec. 9 and the county expects to be fully moved in by the second quarter of 2023.
