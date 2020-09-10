“If we don’t have the money, we can’t give it,” said Martin Cousineau, the Genesee County Commissioner Board President.
The Genesee County Board of Commissioners are working on the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and Cousineau says some serious cuts are needed.
The proposed budget slashes about $2.8 million from the Sheriff’s Department and $777,000 from the prosecutor’s office.
“Now it’s come to the point, we don’t really have anywhere to go but to request cuts in the public safety and health department and they’re the last places that we want to cut because we consider them high priority,” said Cousineau.
Cousineau says the sheriff’s office has made the cuts, but the Genesee County Prosecutor, David Leyton, says those cuts would result in 14 layoffs in his office.
“I’ll have to see what happens,” said Leyton. “I’m trying to negotiate something less, something that won’t affect human beings and put them out of work.”
Leyton says he has countered with a lower number that would save jobs and still allow him to run his office efficiently.
He says an almost $800,000 cut wouldn’t work with the case load his office is given. He’s hoping for a number that’s nearly half of that.
“Armed robberies, car jackings – we are a very very busy office per capita,” said Leyton. “We could be the busiest office in Michigan, if the not the United States of America, we really cannot sustain these kinds of cuts.”
Time is ticking according to Cousineau and the money needs to come from somewhere.
“We have to adopt something,” said Cousineau. “And turn it into the state because the deadline is the end of the month.”
The next county meeting is in two weeks where they will hear public comments and make a final vote on the budget.
