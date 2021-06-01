The Genesee County Circuit Court will resume jury trials on June 8 after receiving permission from the State Court Administrative Office.
The decision was made based on a joint local administrative order submitted by the Genesee County Probate and Circuit Courts. Jury selection will take place in the Genesee County Administrative Building, Harris Auditorium, to follow social distancing and COVID-19 precautionary measures.
The trial will be transferred to the courthouse after a jury is seated for the case. In person public access to jury selection will be available but limited because of seating capacity.
Residents have public access to all trials by being in person for limited availability or on video streaming on the court website at https://7thcircuitcourt.com/liveproceedings/.
