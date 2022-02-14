The chair of the Committee for School Board Integrity is pushing back after hundreds of signatures on a recall petition were deemed invalid.
Jenessa Phillips submitted a letter on Saturday to the Genesee County Clerk John Gleason where she claims that at least 118 signatures of registered voters were improperly rejected for certification.
Phillips also demanded that Gleason certify those signatures and call the May election.
When it was submitted, the petition was about 100 names shy of forcing a recall.
TV5 reached out to Gleason for comment. He told us over the phone that the letter he received was a "bold face lie".
He also said he stands by his staff at the clerk's office and that he will not be certifying the signatures.
In a letter sent to Phillips and Smith on Monday afternoon, Gleason said that of the 118 signatures, only 36 were determined to be valid and 15 did not live in the jurisdiction of the petition.
The letter advised Phillips there was still an inadequate number of signatures to move forward with a recall election against Smith.
